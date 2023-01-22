“Is me own and me does smoke it,” says man busted with 10 grams of ganja 

A 38-year-old fisherman is in Police custody after he reportedly accepted ownership of 10 grams of marijuana found in his pocket on Saturday.

HGP Nightly News was informed that ranks were on mobile patrol in the vicinity of Supernaam Waterfront, Essequibo Coast when Ivan Hill of Bethany Canal was seen acting suspiciously.

As a result, ranks conducted a search on his person, and a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis was found in a plastic in his pants pocket.

He was shown the marijuana, cautioned, and replied, “is me own and me does smoke it.”

He was arrested and taken to the Aurora Police Station, where the narcotics were weighed in his presence and amounted to 10 grams.

