“IT IS A PITTANCE” – OPPOSITION LEADER BERATES 6.5% SALARY INCREASE FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS.

Opposition Leader Norton Criticizes Government’s 6.5% Salary Increase as Inadequate” – Aubrey Norton has voiced strong disapproval of the recent 6.5% salary hike for public servants, declaring it insufficient for people’s needs. In Shemar Alleyne’s report, Norton argues that a 50% increase would be more appropriate under current circumstances.
