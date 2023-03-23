“IT WAS NEGLIGENCE, CLOSE THE DAYCARE” SAYS PARENT OF DEAD INFANT

The parents of a seven-month-old child who died at a private daycare in Ogle, East Coast Demerara, on Tuesday, are appealing for justice and the immediate closure of the facility. The parents, devastated by the loss of their baby girl, claim negligence led to her death and demanded a thorough investigation by the authorities. Joel Vogt spoke to the grieving parents and has filed this report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on