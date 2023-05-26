“ITS CALLOUS, DEPRAVED AND EXPLOITATION,” SHADOW FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER SAYS AFTER GOVT TAKES FIRE SURVIVORS TO VIGIL

As further criticism is directed towards the Ali-led administration for relocating the Mahdia dormitory fire victims to the Umana Yana in Georgetown, where a candlelight vigil was organized. Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister Amanza Walton-Desir joins the chorus of disapproval, deeming the decision appalling and emphasizing the responsibility of adults to prioritize the well-being of the children involved—Renata Burnette for HGP Nightly News.

