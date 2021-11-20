Jackson awarded over $5M in defamation lawsuit against Ruel Johnson for Facebook post

Former Bishops High School teacher, Coen Jackson was on Friday last awarded a $5M judgement against Ruel Johnson in relation to a number of posts made by the Writer on his Facebook page.

In granting his judgement, High Court Judge Navindra Singh found that the statements forming the basis of Jackson’s claim against Johnson, were in fact defamatory. According to Jackson, the statements made by Johnson in his Facebook page have “irrevocably damaged his reputation and has subjected him to public ridicule, hatred and embarrassment”.

Ultimately, Mr Jackson was awarded damages in the sum of $5M which included interest at the rate of six per cent per annum from March 5 2019 to November 19 2021 and thereafter, four per cent per annum until the sum is fully paid. Some $1M was also awarded in costs.

In 2018, Jackson was charged with engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16 while being in a position of trust. He is committed to stand trial at the Demerara High Court and is currently out on $300,000 bail as he awaits the trial in that matter.

It is expected that Johnson will be a prosecuting witness In the matter.