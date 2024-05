In a pivotal development concerning Guyana’s oil industry, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has placed considerable faith in ExxonMobil’s billion-dollar assets to address any potential fallout from an oil spill. Despite this assurance, Jagdeo has refrained from disclosing any evidence supporting the existence of such a spill. This announcement comes amid growing concerns regarding environmental risks associated with the nation’s burgeoning oil sector. Shervin Belgrave’s reporting.

