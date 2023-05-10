JAGDEO & ADAMS CLASH ON PRINCIPLES OF UNLIMITED PARENT GUARANTEE

Antonio Dey reports that Dr. Vincent Adams, former Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), believes that Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was misguided by specific clauses specified in the 2016 Production Sharing Agreement regarding the issue of an unlimited parent guarantee. Adams’ statement sheds light on his perspective on the agreement and its potential impact.
