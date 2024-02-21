JAGDEO CALLS CITIZENS SUPPORTING STRIKING TEACHERS “RELICS.” LEWIS SAYS JAGDEO “IS THE THIEF”

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo referred to supporters of the nationwide teachers’ strike as relics, sparking a strong response from the General Secretary of the Guyana Trades Union Congress. The General Secretary’s retort to the Vice President’s comments was notably sharp, indicating a heated exchange between government officials and labor leaders over the ongoing strike. This back-and-forth underscores the tensions surrounding the teachers’ demands and the government’s stance on the issue.Travis Chase has the details in his report.

