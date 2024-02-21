Thursday, February 22, 2024
JAGDEO CALLS CITIZENS SUPPORTING STRIKING TEACHERS “RELICS.” LEWIS SAYS JAGDEO “IS THE THIEF”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo referred to supporters of the nationwide teachers’ strike as relics, sparking a strong response from the General Secretary of the Guyana Trades Union Congress. The General Secretary’s retort to the Vice President’s comments was notably sharp, indicating a heated exchange between government officials and labor leaders over the ongoing strike. This back-and-forth underscores the tensions surrounding the teachers’ demands and the government’s stance on the issue.Travis Chase has the details in his report.

