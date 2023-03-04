JAGDEO DENIES GOVT’S INVOLVEMENT IN DEMOLITION OF PNCR’S LETHEM OFFICE

In a recent statement, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo denied allegations that the governing party was involved in demolishing the People’s National Congress Reform’s Lethem Office. He clarified that the party did not sponsor or condone any such action and urged for an investigation into the matter to determine those responsible for the demolition. Shemar Alleyne has the details.
