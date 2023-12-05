JAGDEO DUBS LOW VOTER TURNOUT AT VENEZUELA’S DECEMBER 3 REFERENDUM A FAILURE

In a recent consultative referendum, citizens of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela voted on a proposition to claim two-thirds of Guyana’s territory, specifically the Essequibo Region. Despite this, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo of Guyana described the referendum as a significant failure for the Maduro government, citing the low voter turnout as a key indicator. This development in the longstanding territorial dispute between the two countries is further explored by Renata Burnette, who provides additional context and analysis on the referendum and its implications in her report.
