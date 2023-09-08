JAGDEO MOVES TO CCJ OVER $20M DEFAULT JUDGMENT

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has taken his appeal to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to contest a $20 million default judgment in a libel lawsuit filed against him by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Annette Ferguson. Additional details are available in this report by Tiana Cole.
