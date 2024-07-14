Sunday, July 14, 2024
HomeNewsJAGDEO PERTURBED AT EXXON’S RESPONSE TO HIS CONFLICT OF INTEREST CLAIMS AGAINST...
NewsPolitics

JAGDEO PERTURBED AT EXXON’S RESPONSE TO HIS CONFLICT OF INTEREST CLAIMS AGAINST AFC LEADER NIGEL HUGHES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
119

Despite the President of ExxonMobil Guyana stating that there is no conflict of interest involving the law firm Hughes, Fields, and Stoby, where Alliance For Change Leader (AFC) Nigel Hughes is a prominent figure, the General Secretary of the Peoples Progressive Party has not received this assertion well. Antonio Dey will provide further insights into the controversy, detailing the concerns raised by the General Secretary and the potential implications for relations between the company and local stakeholders.

Previous article
FURTHER ACTION ON FRAUD AND CORRUPTION CHARGES AGAINST THOMAS, MOHAMMEDS DEPENDENT ON INFORMATION REQUESTED FROM US – MIN BENN
Next article
OPPOSITION BELIEVES GOV’T WILL NOT PROVIDE A FAIR COMPENSATION PACKAGE TO TEACHERS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

JOINT PROBE ONGOING FOR SEVERAL GUYANESE FACING DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES OVERSEAS

EDUCATIONAL SYSTEMS, INSTITUTIONS MUST PREPARE CHILDREN FOR THE FUTURE