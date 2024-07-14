JAGDEO PERTURBED AT EXXON’S RESPONSE TO HIS CONFLICT OF INTEREST CLAIMS AGAINST AFC LEADER NIGEL HUGHES

Despite the President of ExxonMobil Guyana stating that there is no conflict of interest involving the law firm Hughes, Fields, and Stoby, where Alliance For Change Leader (AFC) Nigel Hughes is a prominent figure, the General Secretary of the Peoples Progressive Party has not received this assertion well. Antonio Dey will provide further insights into the controversy, detailing the concerns raised by the General Secretary and the potential implications for relations between the company and local stakeholders.

