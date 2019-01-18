JAGDEO SUPPORTIVE OF IMPARTIAL INVESTIGATION

Opposition LeaderBharrat Jagdeo is supportive of an impartial investigation into bribery allegations involving expelled AFC MP Charandass Persaud. More in this report from Handell Duncan.

Among a number of things, it is widely believed that local law enforcement is seeking to ascertain whether expelled Government Member of Parliament, Charandrass Persaud received a bride to support the Opposition in its No-Confidence Motion aimed at toppling the sitting APNU-AFC Government.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo maintained that the People’s Progressive Party, himself or any other Opposition Member of Parliament did not bribe Persaud. Jagdeo is supportive of an impartial investigation.

On Wednesday, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan was quizzed on the police’s supposed investigation into the bribery allegations. Recently the Commissioner of Police was also questioned on the allegations but would not get into details.