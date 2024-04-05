JAGDEO, WHO IS ACCUSED OF CORRUPTION, ACCUSES OPPOSITION OF ATTEMPTING TO RIG 2025 ELECTIONS



During his Thursday media briefing, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s remarks suggested he might be gearing up for the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections. He accused the Parliamentary Opposition of attempting to rig the elections, a claim that signals the start of a potentially heated pre-election period. This early accusation by the Vice President points towards a strategy of taking a strong stance against the opposition, possibly setting the tone for the election campaign. Dacia Richards elaborates on the Vice President’s accusations and the implications for the political climate leading up to the 2025 elections.

Like this: Like Loading...