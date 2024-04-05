Saturday, April 6, 2024
HomeNewsJAGDEO, WHO IS ACCUSED OF CORRUPTION, ACCUSES OPPOSITION OF ATTEMPTING TO RIG...
NewsPolitics

JAGDEO, WHO IS ACCUSED OF CORRUPTION, ACCUSES OPPOSITION OF ATTEMPTING TO RIG 2025 ELECTIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
462


During his Thursday media briefing, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s remarks suggested he might be gearing up for the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections. He accused the Parliamentary Opposition of attempting to rig the elections, a claim that signals the start of a potentially heated pre-election period. This early accusation by the Vice President points towards a strategy of taking a strong stance against the opposition, possibly setting the tone for the election campaign. Dacia Richards elaborates on the Vice President’s accusations and the implications for the political climate leading up to the 2025 elections.

Previous article
SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE VESSEL WITH OVER 5000 LBS OF COCAINE SEIZED DURING JOINT OPERATION OFFSHORE GUYANA
Next article
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles New York City and Beyond.
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GUYANA TO HOST CPL FOR THE FIRST TIME

NATIONAL GRADE SIX ASSESSMENT OFF TO GREAT START