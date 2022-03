JAH CURE SENTENCED TO SIX YEARS IN PRISON FOR ATTEMPTED MANSLAUGHTER 

THE NETHERLANDS PUBLIC PROSECUTION SERVICE CONFIRMED TODAY THAT JAH CURE, WHOSE REAL NAME IS SICCATURE ALCOCK, HAS NOW BEEN SENTENCED TO SIX YEARS IN PRISON — WITH CREDIT FOR TIME SERVED — FOR ATTEMPTED MANSLAUGHTER, IN RELATION TO AN ALLEGED STABBING INCIDENT LAST YEAR.

ON OCTOBER 1ST 2021, HE WAS ARRESTED IN AMSTERDAM AFTER HAVING STABBED A MUSIC PROMOTER IN THE STOMACH AND HAS BEEN DETAINED IN AN AMSTERDAM PENITENTIARY SINCE THEN.

THE VERDICT COMES AFTER A NETHERLANDS COURT HEARD SUBMISSIONS OF WITNESS STATEMENTS, VIEWED CCTV FOOTAGE AND REVIEWED VOICE MESSAGES ALLEGEDLY SENT BY JAH CURE TO THE VICTIM. ON MARCH 8, JAH CURE APPEARED BEFORE THE JUDGES TO ANSWER CHARGES RANGING FROM ATTEMPTED MANSLAUGHTER, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT OR ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ASSAULT.

THE SENTENCE IS LESS THAN WHAT WAS ORIGINALLY REQUESTED BY THE PROSECUTION.

“THE PROSECUTOR HAS ASKED THE COURT TO CONVICT THE 43-YEAR-OLD REGGAE SINGER FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER, AND THAT THE SUSPECT SHOULD BE PUT AWAY FOR EIGHT YEARS WITH CREDIT FOR TIME SERVED,” NOTED AN OFFICIAL STATEMENT COMING OUT OF THE NETHERLANDS ON MARCH 8.

JAH CURE’S CLAIM THAT HIS ACTIONS WERE IN “SELF-DEFENCE” AND HE HAD PICKED UP A KNIFE BEFORE THE MEETING WITH THE VICTIM, NOT INTENDING TO STAB THE VICTIM, BUT TO PROTECT HIMSELF AS HE WAS WEARING AN EXPENSIVE WATCH, WAS REJECTED BY THE NETHERLANDS COURT.

THE NEXT STEP IS FOR JAH CURE’S LAWYER TO FILE AN APPEAL, WITHIN TWO WEEKS, IF HE DISAGREES WITH THE COURT’S RULE.