“JAIL THE PREDATOR ” PROTEST ACTION AGAINST RAPE ACCUSED NIGEL DHARAMLALL CONTINUES

The Opposition and members of society continued a protest at the Harpy Eagle monument, which is at the center of the Mandela Avenue roundabout. The protestors are calling for justice for the 16-year-old schoolgirl allegedly raped and sodomized by former Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall—more details in this report from Tiana Cole.
