Johnson and Johnson shot is now cleared to be used as a booster for the Sputnik V vaccine.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony today revealed that the Ministry of Health has now approved the use of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID19 vaccine for use as a single shot booter for those who have already taken both doses of the Russian made Sputnik V

vaccine.

The announcement was made as part of Dr Anthony’s daily COVID19 briefing where he stated that the booster shots are supposed to boost one’s protection against the virus. However, for those who have taken the Sputnik V shot, taking this booster would mean that they would also now be able to travel more freely. A number of countries have yet to recognise the Russian made Sputnik V vaccine including the United States and Trinidad but the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has been authorised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for emergency use as the Sputnik V vaccine is still awaiting emergency use authorization.



Dr Anthony also stated in his briefing that all health workers aged 18 and older would be able to access the Johnson and Johnson shot as they are at a higher risk of becoming infected with COVID19.

The Minister of Health also revealed that those who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca shots will now be able to access the Pfizer vaccine to be taken as a booster shot. The Chinese made Sinopharm vaccine is also now available for those wishing to take the third dose.