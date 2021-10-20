Joiner remanded to prison with two counts of murder

A Joiner of Annandale East Coast Demerara was on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 charged with two counts of murder. Gangadin of Annandale, ECD was charged with the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Ganesh ‘Chris’ Persaud on October 15, 2021, and the January 18, 2020 murder of 24-year-old fisherman Mukesh Mangra known as ‘Paul’.

Mukesh Mangra of Coldingen, East Coast Demerara was found with several stab wounds about his body in January 2020. Police found a blue handle knife about fifty feet from the body.

Additionally, the 20-year-old man of Strathspey, East Coast Demerara was stabbed to death during a robbery on Friday afternoon.

Gangadin appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore on Wednesday at the Cove and John Magistrate where he was not required to plea to the two counts of murder.

He was not required to plea to the indictable charge that was read to him and was remanded to prison until 17th January 2022.

