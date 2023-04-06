Joint Services ranks destroy $1.54B of marijuana plants at Ebini, DeVeldt

A joint operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (Coast Guard) has led to the discovery of 18 acres with approximately 58,000 marijuana plants ranging from three inches to 10 feet tall.

Acting on information received, the Joint Services ranks went to Ebini and DeVeldt villages in Upper Berbice River, where they destroyed the marijuana plants, three make-shift camps, one trailer, and two ploughs.

The estimated value of the cannabis destroyed was $1,547,388,320.00.

