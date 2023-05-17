Joint Services training underway in preparation for Local Government Elections

Members of the Joint Services Training Committee are conducting a Command Post Exercise at the Police Officers’ Mess, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary.

This training is facilitated for members of the Joint Services to be better equipped to handle possible situations during the upcoming Local Government Elections period.

Possible scenarios would be discussed and tested in Regional Police Division 4 (A, B, C).

Members of the public are hereby advised not to be alarmed by an increased Joint Services presence throughout the region.

Among those present at the training, which started on Wednesday, are Assistant Commissioner Simon Mc Bean, Commander 4A; Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram, Commander 4C; Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh, Commander 4B; Deputy Director of Prisons (ag), Kevin Pilgrim Assistant Director; Lt. Col 2nd in Command 1 Infantry Battalion, Courtney Mendonca; Divisional Officer of Operations, Fire Service Clive Mc Donald; along with senior NCO’s, junior NCO’s, Station Sergeants and other sergeants in the other services.

