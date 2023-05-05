JUDGE RULE EXXON MUST PROVIDE UNLIMITED INSURANCE FOR STABROEK BLOCK OPERATIONS; AG TO APPEAL

High Court Judge Orders EPA to Enforce Liability Clause in ExxonMobil Guyana’s Environmental Permit; Government to Appeal

In a recent ruling, a High Court Judge has instructed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to enforce the liability clause included in ExxonMobil Guyana’s environmental permit for its offshore oil operations in the Stabroek Block. However, according to Renata Burnette’s report, the government has already indicated its intention to appeal the ruling. The decision comes amidst growing concerns over environmental protection and liability in Guyana’s burgeoning oil industry.

