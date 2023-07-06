JUSTICE WAS NEVER THE END GOAL IN THE INVESTIGATIONS AGAINST DHARAMLALL – APA

The Amerindian Peoples Association urges President Ali to explain his decision not to immediately instruct Dharamlall to proceed on leave when the allegations against him arose. Instead, Dharamlall was placed on administrative leave only after requesting it. The association is emphasizing the need for President Ali to clarify whether Dharamlall received his salary and other ministerial allowances while on administrative leave.
