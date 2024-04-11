Thursday, April 11, 2024
NewsPolitics

KALCO CONTRACT TO BE TERMINATED AFTER SEVERAL MISSED DEADLINES

Despite multiple warnings from the Ministry of Public Works, Kalco Guyana Incorporated, the company contracted for the Conversation Tree Road Project, is set to terminate its contract. This decision comes after evaluations of the firm’s performance and progress on the project, which have reportedly not met the ministry’s expectations. The termination indicates a move by the government to ensure infrastructure projects meet their standards and timelines, emphasizing the importance of accountability and quality in public works. Dacia Richards elaborates on the circumstances leading to the termination and the implications for the project’s completion.

UK DENOUNCES VENEZUELA’S CLAIMS TO ESSEQUIBO
PLAISANCE RESIDENTS COMPLAIN THAT HOMES ARE SHAKING LIKE ROCKING CHAIRS WHEN HEAVY-DUTY VEHICLES TRAVERSE ROADWAY
