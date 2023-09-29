A Kaneville, East Bank Demerara man accused of robbing a GTT outlet in Grove, stealing phone cards and over $1 million in cash, has been charged and remanded to prison. For more details, watch this report by Shemar Alleyne.
KANEVILLE MAN REMANDED OVER ARMED ROBBERY AT GTT OUTLET
