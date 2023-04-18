Karasabai farmer dies after crashing motorcycle into Shiwan Bridge

A farmer is now dead after he lost control of his Brazilian registered motorcycle NAR 8584 on the Shiwan Access Road, South Pakaraima District, on Sunday.

The dead man has been identified as 57-year-old Mikey Francisco of Karasabai Village. The fatal incident occurred at about 20:50h.

According to reports, the 57-year-old man was returning home from his farm when he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the rail of the Shiwan Bridge.

As a result of the collision, he, along with the motorcycle, fell off of the bridge and into the creek on some rocks.

At about 13:45h on Monday, relatives searching for the 57-year-old man found him in the creek motionless with the motorcycle on both legs.

The man was picked up and taken to the Karasabai District Hospital and then to the Lethem Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The man’s body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME) as further investigations are underway.

