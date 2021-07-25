Kitty man, 71, injured in hit-and-run accident

An elderly man was hospitalized after a car hit him on the Mon Repos Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara just after midnight and did not stop.

The victim has been identified as 71-year-old Griffith Franklin of Station Street in Kitty, Georgetown.

Police said in a press release that at around 00:20 hours on Sunday, Franklin was walking on the said road when an unknown motor vehicle hit him.

“He fell onto the road surface and received injuries about his body. He was picked up in a conscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who admitted him a patient for a broken right leg. Further enquiries are ongoing,” the release added.