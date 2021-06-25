Knife wielding bandits rob teen of cellular phone and cash

Just around 20:30 hours on Wednesday, a 13-year-old male has reportedly robbed of a Samsung Galaxy J2 Prime valued at $42,000 and $3000 cash by two identifiable males. According to police, the victim walked through a street along Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, heading to a shop when the perpetrators approached him from behind on a black Jailing motorcycle.

The men then pulled out a silver metal knife and placed it to the teen’s neck and started to search him. They relieved him of the aforementioned items and made good their escape on the said motorcycle.

Investigations are ongoing.