Komal Singh elected new PSC Chairman

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gaico Construction and General Services Inc, Komal Singh, has been elected Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC).

On Tuesday, he was elected at the Commission’s 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

Ryan Alexander was re-elected Vice Chairman, Paul Cheong as Honorary Secretary, Haimwant Persaud as Treasurer, and Dr. Natasha Gaskin-Peters as Corporate Coordinator. The executive members will serve for the period 2023-2024.

“The Commission expresses gratitude to its members for their participation in the process and looks forward to their continued support in the execution of the Commission’s mandate,” the PSC said in a statement.

The Commission added that it intends to continue being the leading advocate for the private sector on articulated and shared positions on national issues, which will promote socio-economic growth and development by creating strategic partnerships with the government and stakeholders.

Like this: Like Loading...