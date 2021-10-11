Known suspect on the run after lashing man with iron bar

Omdath Mootoo is now a patient at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital after being hit with an iron bar about his body at Alness Public Road East Berbice-Corentyne on Sunday, October 11.

Police say that Mootoo indicated that he was on the public road having a conversation with the suspect’s son when the suspect approached and verbally abused him with expletives.

The suspect left and returned with an iron bar and began to deal the victim several lashes about his body with the object and subsequently made good his escape.

The victim was then escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was examined by a doctor and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient.

Checks were made for the suspect but he was not contacted.