Kristie Emily Rambharat is officially crowned Miss Amerindian Heritage Queen 2022-2024.

In a statement, the 16-year-old stated, “You have all witnessed my tumultuous journey to the crown, but I am grateful because it has contributed significantly to my personal growth though it was not easy.

I now recall my mom telling me that I can do everything through Christ, who strengthens me. This encouragement was my guiding compass, and this is what I took to the stage on September 17, 2022.

As I stood my ground, I reminded myself that with or without a crown, I am always a queen in my own right, and so was every delegate that participated. I encourage everyone on all social media platforms, even my relatives and friends, to desist from posting negative comments toward any of my pageant sisters.

Kristie Emily Rambharat