Sunday, February 25, 2024
KUMASI & GLOBALTEC SIGNED MOU FOR CASSAVA PROCESSING PLANT IN GUYANA

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
At the recently concluded Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, the Guyanese-owned company Kumasi announced a significant partnership with the Spanish company Globaltec. This collaboration aims to establish a cassava processing plant in Guyana, marking a pivotal development in the country’s agricultural and industrial sectors. Kerese Gonsalves provides detailed coverage of this partnership, highlighting its potential impact on local cassava production, job creation, and economic growth. The report delves into the project’s objectives, including enhancing cassava’s value chain and contributing to food security and export diversification.

