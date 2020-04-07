KWAKWANI HOPSITAL IMPLEMENTS PROCEDURES TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

The Kwakwani Hospital in the Upper-Berbice River has developed procedures in an effort to prevent any imported cases of the coronavirus from entering the community.

The Regional Vice Chairman, Elroy Adolph said the hospital has set up two triage areas. First there is a mandatory check at the entrance of the hospital where all visitors will be asked a series of questions, inclusive of their travel history. Based on answers provided they would be referred to the second triage for further screening.

Adolph said more monitoring and preventative measures were also being implemented at the community level.

Meanwhile, discussions are underway on the establishment of a screening outpost at the Berbice River, which connects Kwakwani to several riverine communities and New Amsterdam.

The hospital has also received a substantial amount of medical supplies to boost its efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Ministry of Public Health made available N95 masks, surgical masks and gowns, infrared thermometers, goggles, alcohol-based sanitisers and other items.

Adolph also related that medical and protective supplies would be distributed to health posts in the villages along the Berbice River.

dpi