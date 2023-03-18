LABOUR MINISTER TO APPOINT COI TO PROBE DEATH OF BOASI MINER

In the wake of the tragic death of Neptrid Hercules, a bulldozer operator at BOSAI Minerals Group in Linden, Labor Minister Joseph Hamilton has announced the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the incident. Joel Vogt has more on this story.
