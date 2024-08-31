Tuesday, September 3, 2024
LABOUR MINISTRY HOSTS WORKSHOP PROMOTING SAFETY PRACTICE FOR CONSTRUCTION SECTOR 27 FATALITIES RECORDED IN FOUR YEARS.

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Over the past four years, there have been 27 recorded workplace fatalities in the construction sector. Tiana Cole will provide more details on the circumstances surrounding these fatalities, the factors contributing to the high risk in the industry, and the measures being taken to improve safety standards and prevent future incidents.

