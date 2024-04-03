LABOUR MINISTRY KICKS OFF MONTH-LONG OCCUPATION SAFETY AND HEALTH ACTIVITIES



On Tuesday, the Ministry of Labour initiated a month-long observance of Occupational Safety and Health, adopting the theme, “We are running out of time: Ensuring Safe and Healthy work now in a changing climate.” This theme emphasizes the urgency of addressing workplace safety and health issues within the context of the evolving environmental challenges. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the critical need for adapting work environments and practices to ensure the safety and well-being of employees against the backdrop of climate change, highlighting the interconnectedness of occupational safety, health, and environmental sustainability. Tiana Cole provides more details in her report.

Like this: Like Loading...