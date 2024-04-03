Wednesday, April 3, 2024
HomeNewsLABOUR MINISTRY KICKS OFF MONTH-LONG OCCUPATION SAFETY AND HEALTH ACTIVITIES
NewsPolitics

LABOUR MINISTRY KICKS OFF MONTH-LONG OCCUPATION SAFETY AND HEALTH ACTIVITIES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
20


On Tuesday, the Ministry of Labour initiated a month-long observance of Occupational Safety and Health, adopting the theme, “We are running out of time: Ensuring Safe and Healthy work now in a changing climate.” This theme emphasizes the urgency of addressing workplace safety and health issues within the context of the evolving environmental challenges. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the critical need for adapting work environments and practices to ensure the safety and well-being of employees against the backdrop of climate change, highlighting the interconnectedness of occupational safety, health, and environmental sustainability. Tiana Cole provides more details in her report.

Previous article
IFAAD SAYS GPF WILL BE TESTED, IFAAD CALLS FOR CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION INTO VP BHARRAT JAGDEO
Next article
GDF RECEIVES TWO DORNIER 228 PLANES TO BOOST DEFENSE CAPABILITIES
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

MAN’S BODY FOUND IN CAR AT PLAISANCE

US CHARGE D’ AFFAIRES AND PM DISCUSS RELATIONS