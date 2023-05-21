Labourer, 19, chops cousin to death during argument 

A 19-year-old labourer is in Police custody for the alleged murder of his cousin, which occurred on Saturday at Conservancy Dam, Canal No.1, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Dead is 35-year-old Seeram Krishna, called ‘Vicky,’ a fisherman of Lot 24 ‘A’ Conservancy Dam, Canal No. 1. The incident occurred at about 18:30h.

Reports are that at about 10:00h on Saturday, Krishna and the suspect’s father, a 59-year-old vendor, were imbibing at the suspect’s residence.

One hour later, the suspect arrived home from work, and he and Krishna went onto the Conservancy Dam and continued drinking with other friends.

At about 17:30h, the suspect’s father joined them, and the suspect began to insult his father. His father went away, and Krishna told the suspect he should not have insulted his father.

The suspect and Krishna ended up in a heated argument. Krishna dealt the suspect one slap to his face, leading to a scuffle.

The suspect ran to his home and returned with a cutlass, rushed up to Krishna and dealt him one chop to his left-side face. Krishna fell to the ground, and the suspect made good his escape.

A report was made to La Grange Police Station, and ranks responded to the scene.

Krishna’s body was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, after which his body was taken to Ezekiel Funeral Parlour, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

The suspect, who went into hiding, subsequently surrendered to the Police. He remains in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigations.

