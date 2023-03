Charged: Swajeet Jaikarran

Swajeet Jaikarran, called ‘Akash,’ a 21-year-old labourer of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was on Monday slapped with a break and enter and larceny charge committed at Dada’s Grill, Restaurant, and Bar.

The accused was arrested last Friday and hauled before Magistrate Sherdel Isaac-Marcus in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

He pleaded guilty and was remanded to prison until April 4, 2023, when a Probation report will be presented, and he will be sentenced.

