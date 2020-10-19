Labourer arrested after cops find cannabis stashed inside of footwear

A 20-year-old labourer will soon have to appear in Court for possession of cannabis after he was caught red-handed by the police with a quantity of the substance while standing on the roadway last night (Saturday).

Reports are that around 21:48h on the day in question (yesterday), police ranks that were on ‘foot patrol’ along the Parika Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) noticed the suspect standing there while “acting in a suspicious manner.”

As such, the cops conducted a search on the labourer and discovered three Ziploc bags of cannabis stashed inside of his left side boot.

The suspect, who is said to also hail from Parika, EBE, was immediately arrested and taken to the police station along with the illegal substance.

According to the police, the Ziploc bags contained 3.3 grammes of cannabis and was lodged at the station.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old is being processed for Court.