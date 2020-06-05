Labourer arrested for smuggled rum, beer near Brazil border

A 36-year-old labourer has found himself in hot water after he was nabbed by the cops transporting a large quantity of smuggled goods near the Guyana/Brazil “illegal” border.

The cases of Black Stone rum that were smuggled into Guyana from Brazil

The labourer, who hails from Mango Grove, Lethem Central, Rupununi, Region Nine ( Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) was arrested early Tuesday morning.

According to reports, around 4:45h, the man was seen by police ranks pushing a wheel barrow containing the items at the illegal crossing.

The rum along with cases of Brazilian beers.

Meanwhile, upon noticing the lawmen, a boat with men who had transported the items from Brazil, quickly left the shore and used the Takutu River to the direction where they came from.

The labourer reportedly admitted to the police that all of the items which were smuggled into Guyana came from BomFin, Brazil.

According to the cops, the man stated that the items were for himself and other persons in the Lethem area.

Among the items seized were 40 cases of Black Stone rum, 52 cases of Brazillian beers and four (4) boxes of cosmetics.

The labourer was immediately arrested and is in police custody pending investigations.