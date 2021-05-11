Labourer beaten with metal pipe on roadway for allegedly stealing zinc sheets, wood

A 60-year-old labourer is now hospitalized with wounds about his body after he was allegedly beaten on the roadway with a piece of metal pipe by a younger man who claimed that the now injured labourer stole some zinc sheets and wood from him.

The injured man has been identified as Floyd James of South Mibicuri, Corentyne, Berbice while his assailant is said to be a 24-year-old male who is currently in police custody.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident occurred around 01:30h on Monday (yesterday) on the South Mibicuri Public Road, Berbice.

According to a statement from the police, information that investigators received was that on the date and time in question, a scream was heard followed by the words “Don’t beat me no more.”

“Upon investigating, the victim was seen lying on the corner of the road while the suspect was seen standing over him with what appeared to be a metal pipe, lashing the victim. The suspect accused the victim of stealing some zinc sheets and wood from his yard. The passerby then told the suspect to desist from hitting the victim to which he became annoyed and attempted to attack the passerby.”

James was later taken to the Mibicuri Public Hospital where he was treated and transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital as a patient and is said to be in a stable condition.

“The suspect was arrested and is in custody assisting with the investigations.”