Labourer charged for manslaughter, granted bail

Police said 54-year-old Donald Hudson, a labourer of Grant Enterprise, Lower Pomeroom River, was arrested on Tuesday, July 20 and charged for manslaughter, according to a police press release.

Police said Hudson committed the act on 26-year-old Noel Morris, a labourer of Grant Enterprise, Lower Pomeroom River. However, the police did not provide details of the crime.

On Friday, July 23, Hudson appeared before Magistrate Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court via Zoom. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Bail was granted in the sum of $800,000 and the case was adjourned to August 9, 2021 at the Charity Magistrate Court, police said.