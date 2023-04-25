Labourer dies after being pinned to death by timber pile at Mackenzie Sports Club

A 43-year-old labourer lost his life on Tuesday after he allegedly slipped off a number of piles he was walking on, and one pinned him down at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) Ground in Mackenzie, Linden.

The dead man has been identified as Cledwin Richards, called ‘Fatboy’ or ‘Junior,’ of Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The incident occurred at about 11:10h.

HGP Nightly News understands that Richards was working along with a 65-year-old Operator from Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD), who was contracted to drive piles in the ground at the Mackenzie Sports Club, where construction works are ongoing.

Richards was at the worksite and was, at the time, “preparing” the timber piles to be driven into the earth.

Reports are that he was walking on one of six piles that were packed on each other on the northern side of the ground, and while doing so, he allegedly slipped off and fell between another.

The pile he was walking on subsequently tumbled and fell on his head, pinning him down.

The pile was removed with the assistance of other workers at the site. The motionless body of Richard, who was not equipped with any safety gear, was picked up and escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME). No foul play is suspected, the Police said.

