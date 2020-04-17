Labourer dies after being shot to stomach by shop owner

–deceased, others had been imbibing when alleged murder occurred

A labourer is now dead after he was allegedly shot by a shop owner near a mining camp where he had been imbibing with friends late Wednesday night.

Dead is Barnwell Thomas, commonly referred to as “Barnie”, whose age and address are presently unknown by investigators.

Meanwhile, the suspect, who fled the crime scene located at a backdam near the Middle Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) two nights ago, has gone into hiding.

Reports are that around 21:00h on Wednesday, Thomas had been in the shop owner’s premises where he had been imbibing while others were consuming their alcoholic beverages outside of the shop.

A loud noise which was believed to have been an explosion was heard and moments after, a bleeding Thomas exited the building, and related to the men outside that the businessman had shot him.

However, before the men could aid Thomas, he allegedly collapsed on the ground in front of them.

Meanwhile, the suspect had already disappeared from his shop, and has not been seen since.

The police ranks were immediately notified about the matter and upon arrival at the location they discovered Thomas’ lifeless body.

A suspected gunshot wound was noticed in the region of his stomach.

Regional Police Commander, Senior Superintendent, Linden Lord, told the HGP Nightly News that the body of Thomas was retrieved from that location via aircraft earlier today.

He noted that the body is currently en route to the Bartica Hospital Mortuary and that his ranks are still in the Mazaruni River conducting investigations into the matter.

Several cops have been dispatched to the location where the crime allegedly occurred and are presently combing the area to locate the suspect.