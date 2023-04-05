Labourer granted bail on break and enter and larceny charge

Heamwant Charritar, called ‘Rocky,’ a 27-year-old labourer of Lot 20 Columbia, Essequibo Coast, was charged with the offence of break and enter and larceny.

Charritar appeared at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Esther Sam, where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge, and the Prosecutor objected to bail being granted. Notwithstanding, the Magistrate granted bail of $100,000.

The act was committed on Lateshia Devanand, called Tasha, a 27-year-old of Affiance, Essequibo Coast. The case was adjourned to April 18, 2023.

