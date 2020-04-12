Labourer nabbed by villagers after trying to evade law enforcement ranks

-had been attempting to throw bag with contraband items into prison compound

Quick action by residents along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) led to the arrest of a 40-year-old-labourer who tried to flee law enforcement officials after he attempted to throw a bag with contraband items inside of the Lusignan Prison Compound earlier today.

Reports are that around 06:30h, the suspect, who hails from the Lusignan Railway Embankment, ECD, was attempting to throw the bag into the compound of the facility when two prison officers who were patrolling the outer perimeter of the lockups noticed him.

As the prison officers quickly approached the man, he dropped the bag and sped away on his motorcycle, resulting in the ranks raising an alarm.

Upon inspecting the contents of the bag, two cellular phones and 140 grammes of cannabis along with other items were discovered.

Persons in the area rushed to aid the law enforcement officials and managed to apprehend the labourer along the Lusignan Embankment road.

He was immediately handed over to the police where he is said to be “cooperating fully” with investigators.