Labourer slapped with attempted murder charge

A 38-year-old Onderneeming, West Coast Berbice (WCB) labourer was on Wednesday slapped with an attempted murder charge and remanded to prison.

Kevin Sooklall was hauled before Magistrate Peter Hugh via Zoom in the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the charge.

Sooklall allegedly committed the offence on Trevor Blair, a 51-year-old labourer of Hopetown Village, on February 17, 2023.

The incident occurred at Bel Air, West Coast Berbice, and since then, the labourer managed to elude Police until he was arrested on May 6, 2023. The case has been adjourned to May 18, 2023.

