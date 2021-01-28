Labourer slashed to neck with knife, robbed of cellular phone by two men

40-year-old labourer was robbed of his cellular phone worth $27,000 then slashed under his chin with a knife by two (2) suspects who pretended to be in the area in search of a man by the name of “Devon.”

The injured man, identified as John Benjamin of Old Road, La Retraite, West Bank Demerara (WBD) had been sitting under a shed along the roadway with his Alcatel cellular phone in his hands when the incident occurred.

Reports are that around 20:30h on Tuesday, Benjamin was approached by two (2) males who asked the labourer if he knew someone in the area named “Devon” and how they could locate him.

The labourer told the cops that he explained to the suspects that he did not know anyone by that name and that is when one of the perpetrators grabbed him by the neck and snatched the cellular phone from his hands.

According to Benjamin, while he was trying to resist and prevent the crime from occurring, the other suspect whipped out a knife and “slashed” him under his chin.

He further stated that the two bandits quickly ran into a waiting motor car (Silver/ Grey Spacio) that was nearby to the shed and they made good their escape in the direction of the La Grange village, WBD.