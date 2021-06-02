Labourer stabbed several times with broken Guinness bottle during row with man

A 25-year-old labourer is counting his lucky stars after evading death when he was stabbed multiple times with a broken Guinness bottle by another man with whom he had an argument late last night (Tuesday) at the Kumaka Waterfront, Mabaruma, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

The injured man has been identified as Eon Bovell of the above-mentioned location and the stabbing is said to have occurred around 22:30h on Tuesday (yesterday).

According to a police statement, the suspect is “known” but yet to be arrested.

At the above-mentioned time and date, Bovell had been at “a public place imbibing” when the suspect approached him and an argument ensued between the two (2) men.

“The suspect broke a Guinness bottle which was in his hand and dealt the victim several stabs about his body and made good of his escape. The victim was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and later sent away. A report was made at the Mabaruma Police Station, suspect not yet arrested.”

An investigation is ongoing.