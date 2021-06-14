Labourer struck to head with piece of steel by taxi driver at Bar

A 24-year-old labourer is now nursing a wound to his head after he was allegedly hit to his head with a piece of steel by a taxi-driver with whom he had an argument after he paid the man to take him home from a bar.

The incident took place on Sunday (yesterday) around 20:45h at “Chunku’s Bar” in a village along Corentyne, Berbice and involved a 26-year-old taxi driver who is currently in police custody.

HGP Nightly News understands that the injured labourer is Ajai Sanserran called “Nicholas” of #36 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to a police statement, Sanserran and a friend were at Chunku’s Bar imbibing, when the suspect, who is a hire car driver arrived at that location and was paid $500 by the Sanserran to be transported to his home.

“After collecting the money the suspect then refused to take the victim home, and an argument started which led to a scuffle. The suspect then went into his car, collected a piece of steel and dealt the victim a lash to his head causing him to receive a wound. He was then rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted a patient in a stable condition.”

The suspect was arrested and is presently in custody assisting with investigations.