Labourers arraigned for murder of ‘Socks’

Two labourers were on Thursday arraigned for the murder of 47-year-old Ravi Ramrattan, called ‘Socks.’

Khemraj Persaud called ‘Kato,’ a 20-year-old of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), and Ganguly Rambarran, a 24-year-old of Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara (WCD) appeared before Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

The duo was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that between September 01 and 02, they murdered Ramrattan.

The men were remanded to prison, and the case was adjourned to October 19 for report.

Ramrattan’s body was found on September 02 in the vicinity of Lotus Mall at Parika. The body was found lying on its back and clothed in long black pants, a black jersey, and a reddish bath towel wrapped around it.

When the body was examined, chop wounds were seen, and a bedsheet with what appeared to be blood was found next to the man.

A Post Mortem Examination (PME) conducted by government Pathologist Dr Nehal Singh earlier this week revealed that the 47-year-old man died from “multiple incise wounds.” As a result, the two labourers were arrested and charged.

